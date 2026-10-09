TCS 4% profit jump raises Q2 FY27 India IT expectations
Business
After TCS kicked things off with a 4% jump in profit this week, all eyes are now on HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro as they get ready to share their Q2 FY27 numbers between October 12-15.
TCS's strong performance has set high expectations for the rest.
HCLTech to report October 12
HCLTech will report on October 12 (last quarter they saw a solid profit boost and steady revenue growth, so analysts expect a small bump in margins this time around).
Tech Mahindra and Wipro follow on October 15. Wipro had a slight dip last quarter, but investors are hoping for stable margins despite some wage hikes.
These updates should give us a good sense of how India's top IT companies are handling the current market shakeups.