TCS adds 4,258 employees, headcount 598,056, attrition at 13.3%
Business
TCS just added 4,258 new team members this quarter, bringing its total headcount to 598,056.
This marks three straight quarters of growth for the IT giant since its global workforce restructuring in FY26.
Attrition is down too, now at 13.3% compared with 13.6% in the previous quarter, showing people are sticking around more.
TCS profit rises to ₹13,884 cr
TCS saw a 4% jump in net profit this quarter, reaching ₹13,884 crore, with steady revenue growth and stable margins.
The company's chief HR officer Sudeep Kunnumal says investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million.
AI now makes up over 10% of TCS's revenue, a sign of where things are headed.