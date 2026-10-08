TCS AI hits $3.1B annualized run rate, exceeds 10% revenue
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just hit a big milestone: its AI business closed the September 2026 quarter with an annualized $3.1 billion AI revenue run rate, up from $2.6 billion three months earlier.
That means AI now makes up over 10% of TCS's total revenue.
TCS expands AI partnerships and labs
Partnerships with brands like Porsche and Best Buy are accompanying TCS's AI growth. TCS is building an AI Mobility Centre of Excellence for Porsche and is set to acquire MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (pending approval).
With Best Buy, it's launching an AI Capability Centre that blends tech know-how with business smarts. Plus, new labs in Pune, Bengaluru, a Gemini Experience Centre in Mexico City, and a separate center in Kolkata are helping TCS keep pushing the boundaries of what its AI can do.