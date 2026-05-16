TCS aims to be global leader in AI led services
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going all-in on artificial intelligence, aiming to become the top global provider of AI-led tech services.
CEO K Krithivasan shared that companies are moving beyond small AI tests to full-scale adoption, and out of TCS's 139 biggest clients, 130 are already using their AI solutions.
TCS triples AI team launches HyperVault
To keep up with huge demand, TCS has tripled its AI-trained team to over 270,000 people in just a year.
The company has also made big moves at home, helping scale India's e-marketplace and SBI's YONO app, rolling out over 10 million e-passports, and launching HyperVault, TCS' AI infrastructure business in partnership with TPG, with an initial plan to build 1 GW of data center capacity in India.
Recent global acquisitions like ListEngage and Coastal Cloud are boosting their international reach too.