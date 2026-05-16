TCS aims to be global leader in AI led services

TCS triples AI team launches HyperVault

To keep up with huge demand, TCS has tripled its AI-trained team to over 270,000 people in just a year.

The company has also made big moves at home, helping scale India's e-marketplace and SBI's YONO app, rolling out over 10 million e-passports, and launching HyperVault, TCS' AI infrastructure business in partnership with TPG, with an initial plan to build 1 GW of data center capacity in India.

Recent global acquisitions like ListEngage and Coastal Cloud are boosting their international reach too.