TCS and Honeywell join forces for fully connected, automated industries

TCS will handle cloud upgrades and digital consulting, while Honeywell brings in its automation tools and the Honeywell Forge IoT platform. Together, they want to break down the old barriers between IT and OT (that's tech-speak for office computers vs. factory machines), so everything works together seamlessly.

Making operations 'connected, efficient, and sustainable'

If you're into how tech is shaping the future of workspaces or want to see how AI could make big industries greener and more efficient, this is one to watch.

As Anupam Singhal from TCS put it, this partnership is about making operations "connected, efficient, and sustainable"—and that could mean smarter jobs (and maybe even cooler workplaces) down the line.