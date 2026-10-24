TCS and Infosys derive more than 10% revenue from AI
Business
AI is making serious waves at India's top IT companies. In the July-September 2026 quarter, more than 10% of both TCS and Infosys's total revenue came from AI projects.
TCS pulled in $3.1 billion in annualized AI revenue (up 19.23% from the last quarter), while Infosys saw its AI revenue jump 29% to $539 million.
HCLTech and Wipro face AI pressure
AI is clearly moving past the "experimental" stage and becoming central to how these companies do business.
But it's not all smooth sailing. Firms like HCLTech and Wipro are seeing pressure, with analysts questioning if this rapid growth can last.
For example, HCLTech reported that AI actually slowed its annual revenue growth by up to 4%, as clients expect more efficiency but also lower prices.