TCS and Vodafone Business partner to boost UK digital transformation

VodafoneThree is investing £11 billion to build what it calls the UK's best network for business, backed by TCS's expertise.

With 42,000 jobs created by TCS in the UK over 50 years and Vodafone's 4G already covering almost everyone, this partnership aims to modernize technology, accelerate digital adoption, reduce complexity and scale their operations.

Leaders from both sides say they're excited about unlocking growth with advanced tech while tackling modernization challenges head-on.