TCS and Wipro pivot to midsize clients amid AI automation
Business
TCS and Wipro are changing things up, since AI is automating a lot of traditional IT work; big corporate clients aren't spending like they used to.
Now, both companies are turning their attention to midsize businesses for growth, joining competitors like Accenture and Cognizant in the hunt for new opportunities.
Wipro plans GCC, TCS targets government
Wipro is working with a consumer company to establish a global capability center (GCC) in India while modernizing their technology.
Meanwhile, TCS is expanding into public sector solutions, hoping to attract more government and public organizations.
Both moves mean more competition in a space known for slimmer profits, but also fresh chances to innovate and grow beyond just Fortune 500 accounts.