TCS CEO K Krithivasan earned over ₹28cr including ₹25cr commission
Business
TCS CEO K Krithivasan took home over ₹28 crore in fiscal 2026, a 6.3% bump from last year.
His pay is now 332.8 times the median TCS employee remuneration, thanks to a hefty commission of ₹25 crore on top of his salary and benefits.
TCS workforce costs hit ₹1.55Lcr
COO Aarthi Subramanian, appointed effective May 1, 2025, earned around ₹18.34 crore this year, while CFO Samir Seksaria's pay rose by 5.4%.
TCS also added more than 44,000 freshers and hired over 750 employees with deep advisory and consulting expertise in fiscal 2026 and spent more on upskilling and employee benefits, with total workforce costs hitting ₹1.55 lakh crore.