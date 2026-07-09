TCS CEO K Krithivasan says AI will not cut jobs
Business
TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan is reassuring everyone: AI isn't here to steal your job at the company.
While some old roles might shift, he says new opportunities, like prompt engineering and model training, are on the rise.
"We don't fully agree that AI is going to reduce the overall white collar jobs," he shared during the latest earnings call.
TCS hires over 9,000 this quarter
TCS just had its biggest quarterly hiring bump in four years, adding more than 9,000 people.
The company's revenue jumped nearly 14% year-over-year (thanks in part to its growing AI business), though profits dipped a bit this quarter due to a legal settlement.
They're also welcoming fresh grads: 14,000 joined between April and June alone.