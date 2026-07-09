TCS CEO K Krithivasan says AI will not cut jobs Business Jul 09, 2026

TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan is reassuring everyone: AI isn't here to steal your job at the company.

While some old roles might shift, he says new opportunities, like prompt engineering and model training, are on the rise.

"We don't fully agree that AI is going to reduce the overall white collar jobs," he shared during the latest earnings call.