TCS CEO Krithivasan says Indian IT remains relevant through 2030 Business Apr 13, 2026

TCS CEO K Krithivasan isn't worried about India's IT sector fading out by 2030.

He says it's not just about saving costs: Indian IT has deep skills that companies will need even more as AI keeps growing.

In his view, tech firms like TCS will be key partners for businesses trying to make sense of new technologies.