TCS CEO Krithivasan says Indian IT remains relevant through 2030
Business
TCS CEO K Krithivasan isn't worried about India's IT sector fading out by 2030.
He says it's not just about saving costs: Indian IT has deep skills that companies will need even more as AI keeps growing.
In his view, tech firms like TCS will be key partners for businesses trying to make sense of new technologies.
TCS lands biggest-ever $40.7b contracts
Even with a 2.4% revenue dip in FY26, TCS landed its biggest-ever contracts, worth $40.7 billion.
The company is betting big on AI to modernize old systems and boost productivity, hiring 44,000 new trainees and buying U.S.-based Coastal Cloud for $700 million.
With AI-led modernization, TCS hopes to keep leading as the tech world changes fast.