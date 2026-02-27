TCS CEO tells teams to embrace AI, even if it hurts revenue
TCS CEO K Krithivasan is encouraging employees to go all-in on artificial intelligence, even if it cannibalizes revenue.
Speaking at a tech forum in Mumbai, he highlighted how AI can boost efficiency and cut costs, and wants teams to be upfront with clients about these changes—even if it means charging less.
TCS's employee count fell by 19,755 in the June-September quarter of FY26, with the company saying the reduction was a factor of voluntary and involuntary attrition.
Still, the company saw fewer people quitting on their own compared to before.
Meanwhile, investors are nervous—Indian IT stocks dropped $68 billion in February as everyone tries to figure out what AI really means for jobs and future growth.
Despite the shake-up, Krithivasan believes AI will open up new opportunities rather than just replace people.