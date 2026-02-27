TCS CEO tells teams to embrace AI, even if it hurts revenue

TCS's employee count fell by 19,755 in the June-September quarter

TCS's employee count fell by 19,755 in the June-September quarter of FY26, with the company saying the reduction was a factor of voluntary and involuntary attrition.

Still, the company saw fewer people quitting on their own compared to before.

Meanwhile, investors are nervous—Indian IT stocks dropped $68 billion in February as everyone tries to figure out what AI really means for jobs and future growth.

Despite the shake-up, Krithivasan believes AI will open up new opportunities rather than just replace people.