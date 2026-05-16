AI is becoming operating foundation, infrastructure of intelligence: TCS chairman

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that generative and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) are entering a new phase of growth. He emphasized that AI is no longer just a layer but the operating foundation. "AI is now becoming the infrastructure of intelligence," he wrote in his letter to shareholders in TCS's Annual Report FY26. Chandrasekaran's remarks come as TCS transitions into a full-stack AI provider.

Business transformation AI transforming core business functions Chandrasekaran highlighted the transformative potential of AI in business operations. He said it will shape how companies invest, organize supply chains, manage risk, and serve stakeholders. "Customers will move from pilots to scale, embedding AI into core functions," he added. This shift is already evident in TCS's financials for FY26, where it reported $2.3 billion in annualized revenue from AI services and $11.5 billion from new-age services such as Cloud, Data, Enterprise Solutions, and Cyber Security.

Strategic moves Shift toward becoming full-stack AI provider Chandrasekaran also spoke about TCS's strategic shift toward becoming an AI and digital transformation partner. He said, "In fiscal 2026, TCS scaled up execution of the 'Human+AI' operating model and industry-specific agent marketplace." The company has also entered the data center business and acquired several companies to bolster its AI capabilities. One of these is HyperVault, an AI infrastructure platform launched in partnership with TPG.

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