TCS, Cisco launch CoE for self-sufficient business operations
TCS and Cisco just opened a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, aiming to move businesses from basic automation to systems that can actually think and run on their own.
This new space builds on their partnership, now focused on creating workplaces that pretty much take care of themselves.
The tech behind the CoE
The CoE brings together some serious tech muscle—think Cisco AppDynamics for tracking performance, Splunk for crunching data, TCS ignio for AI-driven operations, and Cognix for smart automation.
There's also an Agentic AI mesh that helps these tools "sense," assist, and coordinate tasks with almost no human help.
What the 2 companies say
V. Rajanna from TCS says this is a big leap forward in how they work with Cisco: The CoE will enable self-learning and self-action capabilities.
Tim Coogan at Cisco adds that blending their AI with TCS's know-how will help companies get to true autonomous operations faster.