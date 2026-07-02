TCS, Cognizant and UST revamp employee training for AI
Business
Big IT players like TCS, Cognizant, and UST are shaking up their employee training to keep pace with AI.
TCS is pausing parts of its Wings program to focus on AI-first skills, while Cognizant and UST are rolling out new platforms like Percipio to help employees level up.
IT firms trained over 202,000 people
UST is also teaming up with Udemy so employees get more ways to learn about AI.
Across the industry, companies are making training more engaging with things like gamification and clear career growth paths.
So far, firms like Accenture, Cognizant, and TCS have trained more than 202,000 people in advanced engineering, showing just how serious they are about preparing for the future.