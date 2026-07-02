TCS, Cognizant and UST revamp employee training for AI

IT firms trained over 202,000 people

UST is also teaming up with Udemy so employees get more ways to learn about AI.

Across the industry, companies are making training more engaging with things like gamification and clear career growth paths.

So far, firms like Accenture, Cognizant, and TCS have trained more than 202,000 people in advanced engineering, showing just how serious they are about preparing for the future.