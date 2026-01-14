TCS, AMD join hands to scale enterprise AI solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The collaboration aims to help enterprises transition artificial intelligence (AI) from pilot projects into large-scale production, and modernize legacy IT systems. This comes after TCS revealed that its AI-related services had generated over $1.5 billion in annualized revenue during Q3 of the current fiscal year.

Partnership Co-development of industry-specific AI solutions The TCS-AMD partnership will see the two companies co-developing industry-specific AI and generative AI solutions. These will leverage TCS's domain expertise as well as systems integration capabilities with AMD's high-performance computing and AI hardware portfolio. The collaboration will focus on modernizing the hybrid cloud and edge environments, deployment of AI-powered digital workplace solutions, and accelerating innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads.

Skill enhancement TCS to upskill workforce on AMD's platforms As part of the partnership, TCS will upskill and certify its workforce on AMD's latest hardware and software platforms. The two companies will also invest jointly in building a specialized talent pool. The collaboration includes sector-specific GenAI frameworks for life sciences, manufacturing, banking, and financial services industries. These would cover use cases such as drug discovery, smart manufacturing, and intelligent risk management.

