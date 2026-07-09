TCS contract wins slip 21% to $9.5 billion this quarter

TCS AI revenue rises to $2.6B

Some standout wins included an $800 million AI deal with SKF and a new partnership with ServiceNow.

AI is clearly a big focus: TCS's annualized AI revenue jumped 13.6% to $2.6 billion this quarter.

Revenue overall grew nearly 14% year over year to ₹72,275 crore, beating estimates.

Net profit dipped slightly due to a one-time legal cost, but adjusted profits actually rose by over 8%.

CEO K Krithivasan says their investments in AI and cybersecurity are helping TCS stay strong even when the market gets bumpy.