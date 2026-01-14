TCS cuts 30,000+ jobs in just 6 months
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's biggest IT company, has seen its workforce shrink by over 30,900 employees in the past half-year, due to a combination of restructuring and voluntary attrition.
The drop comes as TCS deals with restructuring and a slight uptick in people leaving on their own.
What's behind the numbers
From July to December FY26, TCS trimmed its workforce by nearly 20,000 in one quarter and another 11,000 the next.
Of these, about 7,800 were due to internal restructuring.
Voluntary attrition also rose to 13.5%, a slight uptick from before.
What's next?
TCS's HR chief Sudeep Kunnumal says more restructuring is coming in Q4—these aren't random cuts but happen when redeployment doesn't work out.
Still, there's some good news: TCS plans to hire 42,000 freshers this year—matching last year's intake!