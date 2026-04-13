TCS cuts campus hiring to 25,000, K Krithivasan says temporary Business Apr 13, 2026

TCS is dialing back its campus hiring in FY27 (fiscal year 2026-27), offering jobs to 25,000 recent graduates, down from 44,000 in the previous year (FY26).

CEO K Krithivasan calls this a temporary move because of shifting demand, but says the company will ramp up hiring again if things pick up.

Recent graduates are still very much part of TCS's long-term plans.