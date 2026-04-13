TCS cuts campus hiring to 25,000, K Krithivasan says temporary
Business
TCS is dialing back its campus hiring in FY27 (fiscal year 2026-27), offering jobs to 25,000 recent graduates, down from 44,000 in the previous year (FY26).
CEO K Krithivasan calls this a temporary move because of shifting demand, but says the company will ramp up hiring again if things pick up.
Recent graduates are still very much part of TCS's long-term plans.
TCS lands $40 billion in contracts
With global IT spending all over the place and demand uncertain, TCS is matching its intake to what the market needs right now.
The company's still landing big contracts (worth $40 billion for FY26), focusing on projects like digital transformation and cost optimization.
By staying flexible with hiring, TCS aims to balance short-term realities with building future talent.