TCS cuts mid-senior variable pay to 60%-70% for April-June 2026

For a while, payouts were even lower, just 20% to 40%, before this bump.

Now, getting your full payout depends on showing up: at least 85% office attendance is required, while less than 60% means no payout at all.

TCS's operating margin dropped to 24% this quarter, partly because of salary hikes.

It's not just TCS. Infosys also trimmed payouts as IT companies juggle new tech costs with slower growth in traditional services.