TCS declares ₹12 per share interim dividend after Q1 results

TCS Q1 revenue ₹72,275 cr

For Q1 FY27, TCS pulled in ₹72,275 crore in revenue, a 13.9% jump from last year, with net income up 8.5% to ₹13,849 crore.

The company's team is nearly six lakh strong now, with an attrition rate of 13.6%.

CEO K Krithivasan highlighted a $9.5 billion order book powered by AI deals, while CFO Samir Seksaria said they're staying focused on smart investments to keep growing and stay competitive.