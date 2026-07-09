TCS declares ₹12 per share interim dividend after Q1 results
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just announced a ₹12 per share interim dividend for its shareholders.
If you're on the books by July 15, you'll get your payout on July 31.
This comes right after TCS shared its latest quarterly results.
TCS Q1 revenue ₹72,275 cr
For Q1 FY27, TCS pulled in ₹72,275 crore in revenue, a 13.9% jump from last year, with net income up 8.5% to ₹13,849 crore.
The company's team is nearly six lakh strong now, with an attrition rate of 13.6%.
CEO K Krithivasan highlighted a $9.5 billion order book powered by AI deals, while CFO Samir Seksaria said they're staying focused on smart investments to keep growing and stay competitive.