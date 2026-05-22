TCS defers Wings unit evaluations and assessments amid AI-first shift

TCS Wings lifted pay near 7.5-8L

Wings allowed some lower-band entry-level TCS employees to move their salaries closer to ₹7.5-8 lakh and midlevel folks to earn 20% to 25% more, so the deferment of parts of Wings is a pretty major shakeup.

This change reflects a bigger trend across IT companies, with generative AI pushing everyone to rethink how they train and promote their teams.

Experts say the industry is shifting fast: being ready for the future is now the top priority.