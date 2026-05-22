TCS defers Wings unit evaluations and assessments amid AI-first shift
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deferred parts of its Wings upskilling and assessment program, including unit evaluations and assessments, as it shifts focus toward an AI-first strategy.
The company says this move will help it rethink how employees learn new skills, aiming for more future-ready talent that fits real-time business needs.
Employees are left wondering what's next, since Wings had been a big deal for career growth and pay hikes.
TCS Wings lifted pay near 7.5-8L
Wings allowed some lower-band entry-level TCS employees to move their salaries closer to ₹7.5-8 lakh and midlevel folks to earn 20% to 25% more, so the deferment of parts of Wings is a pretty major shakeup.
This change reflects a bigger trend across IT companies, with generative AI pushing everyone to rethink how they train and promote their teams.
Experts say the industry is shifting fast: being ready for the future is now the top priority.