TCS generated $2.3B in AI services, plans AI data center
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going all in on artificial intelligence, planning to build custom AI tools for different industries and set up India's first high-density AI data center.
In FY2026, TCS generated $2.3 billion in AI Services while scaling its Human+AI operating model, while services like cloud and cybersecurity added another $11.5 billion, showing just how central tech is to their growth.
TCS building trusted AI operating system
TCS isn't stopping at just new tools: they're building an AI operating system to help companies weave AI into their everyday operations, focusing on trust, security, and scaling up.
Chairman N Chandrasekarn says it's time for businesses to move from small experiments to making AI a real part of how they work every day.