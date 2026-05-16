TCS generated $2.3B in AI services, plans AI data center Business May 16, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going all in on artificial intelligence, planning to build custom AI tools for different industries and set up India's first high-density AI data center.

In FY2026, TCS generated $2.3 billion in AI Services while scaling its Human+AI operating model, while services like cloud and cybersecurity added another $11.5 billion, showing just how central tech is to their growth.