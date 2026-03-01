TCS halts all travel to/from Middle East amid airspace closures
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has hit pause on all business trips to and from the Middle East because of airspace closures linked to growing geopolitical tensions.
Employees in the region—over 9,110 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region—have been asked to stay indoors for now, with TCS checking in regularly and keeping safety as their top priority.
Other IT firms also affected
It's not just TCS feeling the effects. Infosys and HCLTech are also dealing with travel disruptions, with some executives stranded in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as they traveled to attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Reports say several senior executives from other IT majors have been stranded.