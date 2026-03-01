TCS halts all travel to/from Middle East amid airspace closures Business Mar 01, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has hit pause on all business trips to and from the Middle East because of airspace closures linked to growing geopolitical tensions.

Employees in the region—over 9,110 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region—have been asked to stay indoors for now, with TCS checking in regularly and keeping safety as their top priority.