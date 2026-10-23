TCS, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra offer AI strategy advice
Business
TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are now offering AI strategy advice, not just tech support.
With AI becoming more mainstream and affordable, these companies want to help businesses pick the right AI tools, boost productivity, and keep costs in check.
TCS is zeroing in on managing AI token expenses, while HCLTech is focused on helping clients rethink their operations with smart AI choices.
TCS and HCLTech rival Accenture
This shift puts Indian IT firms in direct competition with global consultancies like Accenture.
Their latest quarterly revenues, TCS at $7.64 billion and HCLTech at $3.72 billion, show they're major players ready to shake up the old consulting model.
As more businesses look to use AI wisely, these firms are stepping up to guide them through the change.