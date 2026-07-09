TCS hires 9,279 in Q1 FY27 amid flat global demand

TCS posts ₹72,275 cr revenue

On the money side, TCS pulled in ₹72,275 crore in revenue this quarter, slightly above expectations, though profits landed at ₹13,349 crore.

The company's been busy upskilling too: more than 312,000 employees got trained in AI and machine learning.

Plus, everyone saw annual salary hikes under India's new Labor Code and there's an interim dividend of ₹12 per share on the way.