TCS hires 9,279 in Q1 FY27 amid flat global demand
Business
TCS just made its biggest hiring move in over a year, adding 9,279 new employees in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.
Their total team is now nearly 600,000 strong as of June 2026, a big jump from last quarter's numbers and a clear sign that TCS is investing in fresh talent even when global demand is pretty flat.
TCS posts ₹72,275 cr revenue
On the money side, TCS pulled in ₹72,275 crore in revenue this quarter, slightly above expectations, though profits landed at ₹13,349 crore.
The company's been busy upskilling too: more than 312,000 employees got trained in AI and machine learning.
Plus, everyone saw annual salary hikes under India's new Labor Code and there's an interim dividend of ₹12 per share on the way.