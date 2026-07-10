TCS hires 9,279 this quarter, workforce hits 593,000, embraces AI
Business
TCS just hired 9,279 people this quarter, its biggest jump since the second quarter of FY23, bringing its team to 593,000.
Even with all the talk about AI taking jobs, TCS says tech is actually creating new roles and it's feeling positive about future opportunities.
TCS CEO Krithivasan highlights AI hiring
CEO K. Krithivasan shared that TCS is hiring ahead of demand and focusing on fresh skills like prompt engineering and model training.
Around 14,000 graduates joined this quarter as the company invests big in digital and AI talent.
Its annualized AI services revenue also jumped 13.6% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, boosted by deals like an $800 million partnership with SKF.