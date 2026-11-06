TCS, Infosys and HCLTech see rising staff costs despite AI
Business
Big names like TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech saw AI and automation not yet bring down their payrolls, but staff costs are still climbing.
Turns out, the push for highly skilled talent and reskilling is keeping expenses high.
Experts think this pressure is likely to intensify in the second half of the current fiscal year.
IT firms boost pay and training
To keep up with tech changes (and those bigger paychecks), IT firms are boosting compensation and investing more in employee training.
So expect more upskilling and learning opportunities ahead.