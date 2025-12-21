TCS is bringing a big tech boost to Visakhapatnam
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will open a new Delivery Center in Visakhapatnam by January 2026, kicking off with 2,000 employees and an ₹80 crore investment.
The center will start out in a rented spot at Rushikonda Hill No. 3—another sign that Vizag is quickly becoming a tech hotspot, especially after Cognizant set up shop there recently.
Long-term plans: jobs and major investment ahead
The Andhra Pradesh government has pitched in by leasing over two lakh square feet of office space to TCS at Millennium Towers.
Looking further ahead, TCS was allotted land by the government for its own campus at IT Hill No. 3 at a nominal cost of ₹0.99 per acre.
With ₹1,370 crore set aside for the permanent site, the project is expected to create around 12,000 jobs—a big win for local talent and Vizag's growing tech scene.