TCS is bringing a big tech boost to Visakhapatnam

Long-term plans: jobs and major investment ahead

The Andhra Pradesh government has pitched in by leasing over two lakh square feet of office space to TCS at Millennium Towers.

Looking further ahead, TCS was allotted land by the government for its own campus at IT Hill No. 3 at a nominal cost of ₹0.99 per acre.

With ₹1,370 crore set aside for the permanent site, the project is expected to create around 12,000 jobs—a big win for local talent and Vizag's growing tech scene.