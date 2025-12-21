Next Article
Adani Group dives into aircraft engine maintenance
Business
Adani Group is planning to move into aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).
After buying Air Works last year, they're now merging it with Indamer to create one big MRO company that'll handle things like landing gear and paint jobs.
This expansion aims to build a stronger support system for India's growing aviation sector.
More training and new MRO hubs on the way
To boost their aviation reach, Adani is also picking up Indamer Technics and investing in pilot training by buying a major stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre.
The plan? Add 45-50 flight simulators across India and set up new MRO bases in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar—just as Indian airlines gear up to add around 1,700 new planes.