Adani Group dives into aircraft engine maintenance

More training and new MRO hubs on the way

To boost their aviation reach, Adani is also picking up Indamer Technics and investing in pilot training by buying a major stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre.

The plan? Add 45-50 flight simulators across India and set up new MRO bases in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar—just as Indian airlines gear up to add around 1,700 new planes.