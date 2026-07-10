TCS June-quarter profit up 4.61% at ₹13,349 cr, stocks rally Business Jul 10, 2026

TCS just dropped its June-quarter results, and the numbers got everyone buzzing: net profit is up 4.61% at ₹13,349 crore, and revenue jumped nearly 14%.

That good news sent the Nifty IT index up over 3% on Friday, with TCS shares rising as much as 3.71%.

Other big names like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Wipro also saw their stocks climb in the morning rally.