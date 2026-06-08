TCS lands multi-year Europe IT overhaul contract with Canada Life

TCS expands teams and training

The goal is to deliver faster, more reliable IT services while keeping costs down.

TCS will also grow its team in the UK Ireland, Isle of Man, and Germany, investing in training so everyone's ready for the next wave of tech.

As TCS's Vinay Singhvi put it, "By leveraging our deep domain expertise, we will help Canada Life achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance resilience, and create a more agile, responsive IT ecosystem,"