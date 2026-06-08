TCS lands multi-year Europe IT overhaul contract with Canada Life
Business
TCS just landed a big, multi-year deal with Canada Life to overhaul its IT systems across Europe.
They're bringing in AI and digital tools to modernize data centers, automate software management, and make everyday tech smoother for users.
TCS expands teams and training
The goal is to deliver faster, more reliable IT services while keeping costs down.
TCS will also grow its team in the UK Ireland, Isle of Man, and Germany, investing in training so everyone's ready for the next wave of tech.
As TCS's Vinay Singhvi put it, "By leveraging our deep domain expertise, we will help Canada Life achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance resilience, and create a more agile, responsive IT ecosystem,"