TCS launches GVIC led by Soumen Roy for AI hubs

GVIC supports companies setting up GCCs

GVIC offers full support for companies setting up and running their GCCs, from strategy and launch to day-to-day operations and AI-driven upgrades.

TCS plans to use its strengths in AI, cloud tech, engineering, and talent development for these services.

With over 150 enterprises already on board worldwide, TCS is doubling down on making GCCs a big deal in the IT industry.