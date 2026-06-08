TCS launches GVIC led by Soumen Roy for AI hubs
TCS just rolled out its new Global Value and Innovation Centers (GVIC) business unit, aiming to help companies build AI-powered innovation hubs.
This move is all about meeting the rising demand from global firms looking to turn their offshore operations into creative tech centers.
Soumen Roy, formerly TCS Canada's country head, will lead GVIC and report directly to CEO K Krithivasan.
GVIC supports companies setting up GCCs
GVIC offers full support for companies setting up and running their GCCs, from strategy and launch to day-to-day operations and AI-driven upgrades.
TCS plans to use its strengths in AI, cloud tech, engineering, and talent development for these services.
With over 150 enterprises already on board worldwide, TCS is doubling down on making GCCs a big deal in the IT industry.