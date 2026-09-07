TCS launches London AI studio to create 5,000 U.K./Ireland jobs
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just launched a brand-new AI-focused studio in London, aiming to create 5,000 jobs across the UK and Ireland over the next three years.
The 4,500-square-foot space is all about building creative tech solutions that help companies keep up with fast-changing industries.
UK central to TCS tech ambitions
This new spot is part of TCS Interactive, its digital design arm, and connects local clients with teams worldwide.
Leaders at TCS say it highlights how important the UK is for its tech ambitions.
Plus, this move fits into TCS's bigger plan to expand globally, following the launch of the company's New York studio in 2025.