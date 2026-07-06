TCS leads Indian IT earnings season as modest growth expected
The latest earnings season for Indian IT kicks off this week, with TCS leading the announcements.
This quarter is not expected to break records: thanks to global uncertainty, AI shake-ups, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, big tech firms are likely to see only modest growth.
Even though this is usually a strong period for IT, challenges like price cuts and Middle East conflicts are making things tougher.
Hexaware Sagility forecast IT growth
While top companies like TCS and LTIMindtree might see flat or slow revenue growth, midsize firms are stealing the spotlight.
Hexaware could post up to 16.2% annual growth, and Sagility's BPO services might jump 14.2%.
Investors are watching closely to see how these companies handle headwinds.
Despite short-term bumps, analysts still believe India's IT sector has solid long-term potential.