TCS leads Indian IT earnings season as modest growth expected Business Jul 06, 2026

The latest earnings season for Indian IT kicks off this week, with TCS leading the announcements.

This quarter is not expected to break records: thanks to global uncertainty, AI shake-ups, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, big tech firms are likely to see only modest growth.

Even though this is usually a strong period for IT, challenges like price cuts and Middle East conflicts are making things tougher.