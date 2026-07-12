TCS moves around 12 senior executives after 0.5% dip
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just made its biggest leadership shake-up in three years, moving around 12 senior executives.
This comes after TCS saw its first-ever annual revenue dip since going public in 2004, a drop of 0.5% in FY26 (fiscal year 2026, year ended March 2026).
The goal? Fresh accountability and a push for growth.
TCS adds life sciences, energy segments
TCS is adding two new business groups, life sciences and healthcare and energy, resources and utilities, bringing the total segments to nine.
These new groups pulled in nearly $5 billion in FY26 (fiscal year 2026).
Susheel Vasudevan will lead the company's top 50 clients, while cybersecurity gets a new dedicated leader thanks to rising demand.
Plus, North American banking is now split into East and West divisions for sharper focus.
TCS heads report to CEO, COO
Despite all the changes, business unit heads still report directly to CEO K. Krithivasan and COO Aarthi Subramanian.
Their main job: boost margins and drive growth as TCS faces tougher market conditions and aims for a smarter way forward.