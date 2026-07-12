TCS moves around 12 senior executives after 0.5% dip

TCS adds life sciences, energy segments

TCS is adding two new business groups, life sciences and healthcare and energy, resources and utilities, bringing the total segments to nine.

These new groups pulled in nearly $5 billion in FY26 (fiscal year 2026).

Susheel Vasudevan will lead the company's top 50 clients, while cybersecurity gets a new dedicated leader thanks to rising demand.

Plus, North American banking is now split into East and West divisions for sharper focus.