TCS named digital partner for ICC sanctioned European T20 league

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is now the digital transformation partner for the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), Europe's first International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned franchise T20 league.

Kicking off August 26, this multiyear partnership means TCS will use data and new tech to make fan experiences, like fan engagement, live match experiences, ticketing, and personalized content, a whole lot better.

Six teams from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands are set to play in the league's debut season.