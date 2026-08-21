TCS named digital partner for ICC sanctioned European T20 league
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is now the digital transformation partner for the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), Europe's first International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned franchise T20 league.
Kicking off August 26, this multiyear partnership means TCS will use data and new tech to make fan experiences, like fan engagement, live match experiences, ticketing, and personalized content, a whole lot better.
Six teams from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands are set to play in the league's debut season.
TCS builds AI ecosystem for cricket
TCS isn't just about flashy features: it's building an AI-powered digital ecosystem that'll boost everything from grassroots cricket to player development.
ETPL co-founders Saurav Banerjee and Priyanka Kaul say tech is key for growing modern sports, while Vinay Singhvi, head of UK and Ireland at TCS, adds this move shows how innovation can totally change how we watch and enjoy games.