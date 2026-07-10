TCS offers outcome-based AI contracts, will migrate to fixed-price Business Jul 10, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is switching things up by offering outcome-based contracts for its AI services. Basically, clients only pay when they see real business results.

Plus, TCS plans to pass on up to 15% in cost savings thanks to AI. Over time, these deals will shift into fixed-price agreements as the benefits become clearer.