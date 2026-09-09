This is the first AI-powered 'lights-out' factory in India
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art "lights-out" factory at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune. The facility, dubbed the TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab, is India's first to feature a fully robotic battery pack assembly line. It will focus on autonomous factory concepts, digital simulation environments, vision AI, robotics, and industrial automation as well as software-defined engineering.
Strategic goal
Ambition to become AI-powered technology services leader
TCS has stated its ambition to become the world's largest AI-powered technology services company.
The company intends to help customers transform across the entire AI value chain, from infrastructure to intelligence.
Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Global Head and VP of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering at TCS, said they are reimagining traditional manufacturing environments with this new facility.
Future vision
TCS's vision of engineering AI-first production systems
Chakravarti emphasized that the new lab is a step toward building factories for the future.
He said, "With our state-of-the-art TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab - Lights-Out Factory, we are advancing TCS' vision of engineering AI-first production systems."
He also highlighted how this facility can help customers realize their dreams of lights-out manufacturing and transition from digitally enabled operations to more autonomous production systems.