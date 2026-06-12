TCS opens India's 1st Oracle AI Data Platform Lab, Kolkata
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just opened India's first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab in Kolkata, teaming up with Oracle to help businesses use AI faster and smarter.
The new center is all about fixing messy data systems and speeding up analytics, making it easier for companies to get real value from their data.
TCS lab uses Oracle cloud technology
The lab uses Oracle's latest cloud tech to prep huge amounts of business data for AI projects, with support from TCS's 26,000 Oracle-skilled professionals across India.
TCS plans to launch similar labs in four more cities over the next three years, hoping to boost efficiency and help organizations turn their data into practical insights.
As Arvind Mehra from Oracle India put it, "convert data into business outcomes through AI-driven insights and intelligent automation."