TCS opens India's 1st Oracle AI Data Platform Lab, Kolkata

TCS lab uses Oracle cloud technology

The lab uses Oracle's latest cloud tech to prep huge amounts of business data for AI projects, with support from TCS's 26,000 Oracle-skilled professionals across India.

TCS plans to launch similar labs in four more cities over the next three years, hoping to boost efficiency and help organizations turn their data into practical insights.

As Arvind Mehra from Oracle India put it, "convert data into business outcomes through AI-driven insights and intelligent automation."