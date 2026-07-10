TCS optimistic for 2026-27 growth driven by banking and AI
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is feeling upbeat about 2026-27, expecting growth powered by rising demand from banks and all things AI.
CEO K Krithivasan says the company's deal pipeline looks solid, especially in banking and tech, even with global uncertainties and some price pressure from AI projects.
TCS Q1 ₹72,275 cr, $2.6bn AI
In the first quarter, TCS pulled in ₹72,275 crore in revenue, with $2.6 billion coming just from AI-related work.
Profits hit ₹13,349 crore and margins stayed healthy at 24%.
Over 80% of their top clients are already using TCS's AI services, like their recent multi-year partnership with SKF to boost IT operations using AI.
CEO K Krithivasan adds that while short-term AI gigs are big now, larger long-term projects are on the way, keeping TCS optimistic about future growth even as it balances wage hikes and efficiency tweaks.