TCS optimistic for 2026-27 growth driven by banking and AI

TCS Q1 ₹72,275 cr, $2.6bn AI

In the first quarter, TCS pulled in ₹72,275 crore in revenue, with $2.6 billion coming just from AI-related work.

Profits hit ₹13,349 crore and margins stayed healthy at 24%.

Over 80% of their top clients are already using TCS's AI services, like their recent multi-year partnership with SKF to boost IT operations using AI.

CEO K Krithivasan adds that while short-term AI gigs are big now, larger long-term projects are on the way, keeping TCS optimistic about future growth even as it balances wage hikes and efficiency tweaks.