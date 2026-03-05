TCS partners with OpenAI to set up AI data centers

TCS and TPG are investing $2 billion to set up high-tech, eco-friendly data centers made for AI. Tata Group will also roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex tools to employees, aiming to boost how software is built and used across the company.

TCS shares rise on news

This isn't just about tech upgrades—TCS and OpenAI want to create industry-specific AI solutions together and help make India a global hub for advanced AI.

They're also pledging to skill one million young Indians using special toolkits, hoping to open more doors for youth while speeding up how businesses use AI.

The news even gave TCS shares a nice bump—looks like people are excited about what's next.