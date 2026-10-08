TCS partners with Porsche and Best Buy to expand AI
Business
TCS just announced big partnerships with Porsche and Best Buy, aiming to boost their AI game.
They're setting up a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence with Porsche AG (and acquiring 100% of MHP, Porsche's Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals), while also taking over Best Buy's India center to turn it into an AI Capability Center.
TCS revenue ₹73,188cr, AI annualized $3.1bn
TCS pulled in ₹73,188 crore this quarter, up 11.2% from last year, with annualized AI revenue of $3.1 billion (that's over 10% of their total revenue).
These moves show TCS is betting big on using AI to shake up industries like cars and retail, working closely with global brands to make it happen.