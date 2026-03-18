TCS, Pearson join forces to offer AI-led learning and assessments
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Pearson are joining forces to help companies get their teams ready for the future with AI-powered learning and assessments.
By combining TCS's tech know-how with Pearson's education experience, they want to make it easier for people to gain real, recognized skills that matter in today's job market.
Partnership will focus on 3 things
The partnership will focus on three things: weaving learning directly into daily work, co-developing AI-led learning products, and using AI to check if your skills are up to the mark.
With Pearson's courses plugged into TCS's iON platform, they hope to create a smoother path for employees and organizations looking to prove—and improve—their abilities in an AI-driven world.
Companies everywhere are scrambling to keep up with fast-changing skill needs
Companies everywhere are scrambling to keep up with fast-changing skill needs.
As Omar Abbosh said the partnership will "help organizations close skills gaps by bringing learning into the flow of work."
This move shows how big players are betting on smarter ways for people, especially younger workers, to keep growing alongside technology.