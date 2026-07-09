TCS posts 14% revenue jump to ₹72,275 cr starting FY27

TCS BFSI about 1 3rd revenue

A big part of TCS's growth came from its Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) business, which grew 2.4% and now makes up about one-third of the company's revenue.

AI is also picking up speed for TCS: annualized AI revenue hit $2.6 billion this quarter, up from $2.3 billion last time.

The company scored an $800 million partnership with European manufacturer SKF, showing clients are still betting big on tech solutions.

TCS had also landed two major BFSI deals worth over $1 billion each during the previous fiscal year.