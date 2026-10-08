TCS posts 14.9% September quarter profit rise to ₹13,884 cr
Business
TCS just posted a solid 14.9% rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹13,884 crore, well above what analysts predicted.
Big wins with clients like Porsche and Best Buy helped push revenue up 11% to ₹73,188 crore, also topping estimates.
TCS global demand offsets India decline
The company's total contract value hit $9.6 billion, and margins held steady at 24%.
TCS added 4,258 new employees this quarter, bringing its team close to 600,000 strong.
While international markets grew up to 6%, business in India dropped by more than 10%, showing how global demand is helping balance out local challenges.