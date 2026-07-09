TCS posts $2.6B AI revenue in Q1 FY27, up 13.6%
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just announced its AI revenue soared to $2.6 billion in the first quarter of FY27, up 13.6% from last quarter.
This boost came from some big wins, like an $800-million deal with SKF and new partnerships with ServiceNow and Anthropic, showing how quickly companies are jumping on the AI bandwagon.
TCS reports $9.5B contract value
TCS's total contract value for the quarter reached $9.5 billion, thanks to more major deals, including a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Fortune Global 50 company in Europe.
Chief executive officer and managing director K Krithivasan says demand for AI and cybersecurity is only growing, while Chairman N Chandrasekaran sees AI transforming enterprise IT and expects the global IT industry could hit $3 trillion within a decade.
TCS is now focusing on scaling up AI agents and updating its workforce for this new tech era.