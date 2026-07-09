TCS posts $2.6B AI revenue in Q1 FY27, up 13.6%

TCS reports $9.5B contract value

TCS's total contract value for the quarter reached $9.5 billion, thanks to more major deals, including a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Fortune Global 50 company in Europe.

Chief executive officer and managing director K Krithivasan says demand for AI and cybersecurity is only growing, while Chairman N Chandrasekaran sees AI transforming enterprise IT and expects the global IT industry could hit $3 trillion within a decade.

TCS is now focusing on scaling up AI agents and updating its workforce for this new tech era.