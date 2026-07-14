TCS posts $2.6B annualized AI revenue with $800 million SKF deal

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just clocked $2.6 billion in annualized AI revenue for the June quarter, up from $2.3 billion last quarter and $1.8 billion at the end of 2025.

Big deals like an $800 million partnership with SKF and a multimillion-dollar contract with ServiceNow helped drive this growth; plus TCS is teaming up with ABB to modernize its global network operations.