TCS posts $2.6B annualized AI revenue with $800 million SKF deal
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just clocked $2.6 billion in annualized AI revenue for the June quarter, up from $2.3 billion last quarter and $1.8 billion at the end of 2025.
Big deals like an $800 million partnership with SKF and a multimillion-dollar contract with ServiceNow helped drive this growth; plus TCS is teaming up with ABB to modernize its global network operations.
TCS reports ₹13,349 cr net profit
TCS also posted a net profit of ₹13,349 crore, a 5% jump from last year, with revenue rising nearly 14% to ₹72,275 crore.
The company added over 9,000 employees, bringing its workforce to over 584,000 people.
CEO K Krithivasan sounded optimistic about Q2, saying that despite economic uncertainty, businesses are doubling down on AI-powered productivity and moving past just pilot projects into real-world solutions.