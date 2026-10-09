TCS posts 5th straight quarter international growth with AI contribution
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just notched its fifth consecutive quarter of international growth, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a big role.
CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan credits sectors like banking, finance, manufacturing, and tech for driving this momentum.
Fun fact: AI has now become 10%, and TCS's TCV has done well.
TCS Q2FY27 ₹73,188cr revenue ₹13,884cr PAT
For Q2FY27, TCS pulled in ₹73,188 crore in revenue and made ₹13,884 crore in profit after tax.
Even with some seasonal slowdowns and M&A-related costs, the company is doubling down on partnerships, mergers, and hiring niche talent to set itself up for long-term success, even if it means taking a short-term hit on margins.