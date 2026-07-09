TCS posts mixed Q1 FY27 results with uneven sector performance
Business
TCS just dropped its Q1 FY27 results, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
While the energy, resources and utilities vertical and life sciences managed some yearly growth, even with global uncertainty, they still dipped slightly compared to last quarter.
The banking and finance side also slowed down after a stronger previous quarter.
K Krithivasan upbeat on BFSI growth
CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan is staying positive about the BFSI sector, voicing confidence in the segment's growth.
Manufacturing is dealing with tariffs and supply chain headaches, while retail is feeling the pinch from inflation.
On the bright side, TCS's India business saw strong growth this quarter, though other regions like Latin America and the UK had more modest changes.